LAFAYETTE, La. — Renters comparing Lafayette self-storage facilities can answer most questions about security, condition, and cost with an in-person visit and a close read of the lease. A state law that took effect Aug. 1, 2026 also changed how storage leases can be ended and how stored property can be sold after a default.

Before signing, renters can check how a facility monitors its grounds, what its locks and gates do, whether the property shows signs of water or pests, how rent can change after move-in, and what their insurance covers. Louisiana’s humidity and flood risk make the moisture questions worth asking.

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Visit the Facility in Person at Different Times of Day

Consumer guides advise seeing a facility firsthand and returning at a different hour. A drive-by after dark shows how well the property is lit.

Renters should ask to see the exact unit before signing. Staff who cannot explain the facility’s security features, or who hesitate to show the unit, are a warning sign. A facility that lets one unit sit dirty or damp may let others do the same.

Ask Whether Cameras Are Watched or Only Recorded

Cameras are a standard selling point. Renters can ask what happens when something goes wrong at 2 a.m. A security-monitoring provider writing in a 2015 industry article says most unit break-ins, vandalism, and broken locks occur at night, when the facility is closed.

Photo by Nils Huenerfuerst on Unsplash A long hallway lined with green metal storage unit doors and padlocks

Renters should ask whether cameras are monitored live overnight by staff or an outside company, whether they cover hallways and unit doors or only the entrance, whether they record in low light, and how long recordings are kept. A security expert whose company monitors storage facilities said in a Canadian news report that footage is often kept only four to six weeks. That matters to a renter who checks a unit only occasionally.

Check Gates, Fencing, Alarms and Locks

Individual gate codes let managers keep track of who is visiting. A full perimeter fence protects units and outdoor vehicle storage. Renters can ask whether individual unit alarms are offered, whether they cost extra, and whether a manager is on site during business hours.

Padlocks with exposed shackles are easy targets for bolt cutters. Disc locks, designed for storage doors, shield the shackle so bolt cutters cannot reach it. Some facilities sell locks in the office, and renters can buy their own. Cylinder locks built into the door are another option where the door supports them.

Look for Water, Pests and Poor Maintenance

Humid conditions can promote mold on furniture, paper, and fabric. Renters can look for water stains on ceilings and walls, a damp or musty smell, standing water near doors and drains, rodent droppings and dirty hallways. Burned-out lights and broken equipment point to maintenance problems that can reach security.

Climate-controlled units regulate temperature and humidity and cost more than standard units. Renters storing wood furniture, photographs, documents, or electronics can weigh that price difference against the value of the items. Renters can also ask how often the property is treated for pests and whether it has taken on water in past storms.

Why Advertised Security Does Not Settle the Question

Security features can fail without the renter knowing. A Vancouver renter lost about $10,000 worth of coffee vending machines from a facility that the storage company’s CEO said had a password-controlled gate, guards patrolling after hours, and at least 12 cameras, yet no video of the theft existed. In a separate 2021 Canadian case, a renter reported a unit emptied with no sign of forced entry at a company that advertised 24-hour surveillance, and the investigating officer told her the company had no video of the theft.

Storage burglaries have also been reported in Lafayette Parish. In July 2021, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office asked all storage-unit renters to check their units after an arrest in a burglary investigation, and deputies said stolen property had been recovered. In 2019, Lafayette police arrested a 27-year-old man on multiple burglary counts tied to storage units in the 200 block of Feu Follet Road, where burglaries were reported beginning in December 2018. Police estimated the value of the stolen items at more than $350,000. The charges are allegations.

Ask How and When Rent Can Increase

Low introductory rates are common, and rent can rise after move-in. The industry calls these existing-customer rate increases. A consumer-news report described a renter whose monthly rent went from $169 to $173 and then to $285 the next month, while the same facility offered new customers $84 a month.

Renters can ask how often rates change, how much written notice is given, whether increases are scheduled in the lease, and whether the quoted rate is guaranteed for a set period. Those answers should be in writing before signing.

Read the Lease for Notice, Liability and Termination Terms

Many storage leases include a waiver of liability for theft or loss, and many facilities require proof of insurance. A legal explainer notes that exceptions can apply in cases such as inside jobs or careless security.

Louisiana’s revised law, in effect since Aug. 1, lets an owner end a lease with written notice that gives the renter 15 days after delivery to remove belongings. The notice also states that the owner may limit access to posted business hours. A renter who misses the deadline is in default, and the owner may assert a lien and sell the property without the newspaper or website advertisement otherwise required. Other requirements of the lien law still apply.

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash focus photography of person counting dollar banknotes

After an owner gives written notice that a lease will not be renewed, property left 15 days after the lease expires is considered abandoned and may be disposed of without further notice. Under the lien law, an owner delivers a notice of default in person or sends it by verified mail and by email to the address the renter listed in the lease. Renters should keep their mailing and email addresses current and check where notices will be sent.

Confirm What Insurance Covers Before Moving In

Many homeowners and renters policies cover items in storage, but some insurers limit off-premises coverage to roughly 10 percent to 15 percent of overall coverage. Standard policies also do not cover flooding, mold and mildew, or vermin, though some storage companies sell coverage for mold, mildew, and flooding. Policies can limit payouts for valuables such as jewelry and furs, and a floater can add coverage.

Renters can ask their insurance agent what the policy pays and keep an itemized inventory of their belongings, with serial numbers where available. The facility’s own insurance generally covers its property, and renters should not count on it for their belongings.

Pre-Signing Checklist for Lafayette Renters

Before the visit:

Compare several facilities on total monthly cost, including fees and the rate after any introductory period.

Drive by after dark to check lighting, fencing, and gate condition.

At the visit:

Ask to see the exact unit and inspect floors, walls, and ceiling for water, odor, and pests.

Ask whether cameras are monitored live overnight, what they cover, and how long footage is kept.

Ask whether gate codes are individual and whether unit alarms are available.

Ask what locks are required or recommended.

Ask how often the property is treated for pests and whether it has flooded.

Ask whether a manager is on site and during what hours.

Before signing:

Get the rent-increase policy, notice method, and fee schedule in writing.

Read the liability, insurance, termination, and lien clauses.

Confirm the mailing address and email address on the lease are current.

Confirm with an insurance agent what the existing policy covers in storage.

Keep an itemized inventory of the belongings, with serial numbers where available.

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