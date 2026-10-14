LAFAYETTE, La. — Social Security benefits will rise 3.6% beginning in January 2027. The Social Security Administration announced the cost-of-living adjustment on Wednesday, and the average retirement check will grow by about $75 a month nationwide. About 992,000 Louisiana residents received Social Security benefits as of December 2025.

The 3.6% raise is the largest since 2023. It follows a 2.8% increase for 2026 and a 2.5% increase for 2025. Nationally, nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries and about 7.3 million Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, recipients will see higher payments.

Get our free mobile app

What the Raise Means for Louisiana Recipients

Social Security Administration data for December 2025 shows 992,482 Louisiana beneficiaries, including 661,928 retired workers and 127,416 disabled workers. Louisiana also had 154,696 recipients of federal SSI payments that month, and some of them receive Social Security too.

The average Louisiana retired worker collected about $1,818 a month in December 2024, a figure calculated from the agency’s county tables. A 3.6% raise on that amount comes to roughly $65. That figure predates the 2.5% and 2.8% increases of 2025 and 2026, so current benefits are higher and so is the dollar amount of the new raise.

To estimate your own raise, multiply your current monthly benefit by 0.036.

Acadiana Parishes by the Numbers

Lafayette Parish led the region with 46,040 Social Security beneficiaries in December 2024. St. Landry Parish followed with 20,790, then Iberia at 16,400 and Vermilion at 13,120. Acadia (12,780), St. Martin (12,480) and St. Mary (12,155) rounded out the group.

Getty Images U.S Treasury Facility Prints Social Security Checks

Average retired-worker checks in those parishes ran from about $1,688 in St. Landry to about $1,949 in Lafayette. A 3.6% raise on those averages comes to about $61 in St. Landry and $70 in Lafayette. The parish averages come from the agency’s December 2024 county tables.

Medicare Premiums Can Absorb Part of the Increase

Part B covers doctor visits and outpatient care, and most enrollees pay the premium through a deduction from their Social Security check. Medicare trustees projected a standard Part B premium of $209.50 a month in 2027, up from $202.90 in 2026. That is a $6.60 monthly increase, and official 2027 amounts are expected in November.

Drug plan premiums are also changing. The federal government is ending a program that held down premiums for stand-alone Medicare drug plans after 2026. The head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has said most enrollees can expect to pay less than $10 more in premiums. Medicare Advantage plans were not part of that program, and final premiums vary by plan.

Inflation and the 2027 Adjustment

The adjustment is based on consumer price changes from the third quarter of 2025 to the third quarter of 2026. Inflation accelerated in August as gas prices rose after renewed fighting between the United States and Iran. An AARP poll from September found about three-quarters of people 50 and older disagreed that a 3.5% adjustment in 2027 would keep up with rising prices. Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano said the adjustment will give recipients “greater financial stability.”

Louisiana Does Not Tax Social Security Benefits

Louisiana does not tax Social Security benefits at the state level, so the 2027 increase is free of state income tax. Federal income tax can still apply depending on a recipient’s total income.

Louisiana Public Retirees and Social Security

Louisiana state government generally does not participate in Social Security, and members of the state’s teacher and state employee retirement systems do not pay Social Security tax on that work. This adjustment applies only to Social Security benefits, so it does not change pensions from those systems.

Retirees who combine a public pension with Social Security earned in other jobs can check their notice for the updated amount. A 2024 federal change repealed the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset, two rules that had limited payments for roughly 2.8 million people, largely former public workers.

SNAP and Other Benefits May Change

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Cuts And Amendments To SNAP Benefits Could Hurt Suppliers And Low-Income Shoppers

A higher Social Security check can reduce food assistance. After the 2024 adjustment of 3.2%, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services reported that 130,409 SNAP households faced an average reduction of about $27.42 a month. Households that receive both Social Security and SNAP should watch for notices from the department.

Key Dates for Louisiana Recipients

Thursday, Oct. 15: Medicare open enrollment begins. It runs through Monday, Dec. 7.

Wednesday, Nov. 18: Last day to create a my Social Security account to view the cost-of-living notice online.

Late November: Online notices become available in my Social Security accounts, including the 2027 benefit amount for Medicare enrollees.

December: The agency mails notices to recipients who do not use online notices.

Thursday, Dec. 31: The first increased SSI payments go out.

January 2027: Social Security payments reflect the 3.6% increase.

Social Security’s Longer-Term Funding Picture

The June 2026 trustees report states that Social Security’s combined trust funds will be unable to pay full benefits beginning in 2034. After that, incoming revenue would cover about 83% of scheduled benefits. Congress has not passed a permanent solution.

Workers also face a higher cap on taxable earnings. The maximum earnings subject to the Social Security payroll tax rises to $192,300 in 2027 from $184,500 in 2026.

Where Acadiana Retirees Can Get Help

Medicare enrollees can compare 2027 plans during open enrollment through the Medicare website, which allows searches by ZIP code. The Senior Health Insurance Information Program at the Louisiana Department of Insurance offers free and unbiased Medicare counseling by phone or in person at 1-800-259-5300.

You May Also Like...