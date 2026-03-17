(New Orleans, LA) - A Louisiana man who was arrested on another unrelated charge was finally arrested after officials with the State Fire Marshal's Office said he allegedly set fire to an apartment by using an appliance.

New Orleans Man Accused of Putting a Towel in an Oven to Start a Fire

In October of 2025, the New Orleans Police Department was called out to respond to a domestic disturbance at an apartment.

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When officers got to the scene, they found a man had allegedly placed a towel in the oven in order to set the apartment on fire. He basically took the towel, placed it in the oven, and turned the oven on.

A Domestic Disturbance Allegedly Motivated the Fire

New Orleans Police Department officials have asked the State Fire Marshal's Office to come in and start an investigation into the circumstances of the fire. Their investigators concluded that 35-year-old Quinton Rene Quinn set the whole situation in motion.

As the investigation continued, investigators determined the arson allegedly committed by Quinn was in response to a domestic disturbance between him and a woman.

Fast forward to Saturday, March 14, when Quinn was arrested by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office on a fugitive warrant that was not related to the alleged arson.

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On Monday, March 16, investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office charged him with Aggravated Arson for the fire that happened in October 2025, which involved a domestic disturbance.

If you ever have information about a fire-related crime, you can report it to the State Fire Marshal's Office by submitting an anonymous tip on the Fire Marshal's website, lasfm.org.