Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest after a series of intentionally set fires damaged multiple vehicles and a home early Monday morning in the Bywater.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, crews were first dispatched around 1:46 a.m. to a vehicle fire in the 700 block of Montegut Street. While firefighters were responding, additional calls began coming in from nearby streets reporting more vehicles on fire and a residential structure fire.

In total, investigators confirmed eight vehicle fires and one occupied home were intentionally set.

Fires Damaged Vehicles And Forced Residents To Flee

Fire officials say three vehicles were burned in the 3100 block of Dauphine Street, where flames also damaged the front of a two-story duplex. Four residents were inside the home at the time but were able to escape safely. No injuries were reported.

Additional vehicle fires were reported in the 800 and 900 blocks of Desire Street, as well as another vehicle fire on Montegut Street. One of the damaged vehicles belonged to Bywater Bakery, a well-known neighborhood business that later shared the damage publicly.

Police Say Person Of Interest Is Not Yet Charged

The New Orleans Police Department released surveillance video Monday afternoon showing a person walking up to a parked vehicle and pulling on a door handle. Detectives say the individual is considered a person of interest and may have information critical to the investigation, but is not currently wanted on charges.

NOPD confirmed extra patrols will continue throughout the Bywater as a precaution while the investigation remains active.

City Leaders Promise Urgent Action

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno issued a statement condemning the fires and directing city agencies to move quickly.

She said additional state and federal resources would be used if necessary, adding that no one would be allowed to terrorize neighborhoods or put lives at risk. The mayor emphasized gratitude that no one was injured or killed during the fires.

How To Share Information With Investigators

Anyone with information related to the fires is urged to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or NOFD arson investigators at 504-658-4700. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or online.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say even small details could help identify who is responsible for the damage and bring accountability to the case.