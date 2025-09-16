Highlights

St. Landry Parish deputies say a traffic stop in the Washington area led to the seizure of nearly one kilogram (~2 lbs) of methamphetamine and two arrests on Sept. 5, 2025.

The driver was cited for improper lane usage and driving under suspension; both the driver and passenger face possession with intent to distribute (PWITD) Schedule II (methamphetamine) charges.

Under Louisiana Revised Statute 40:967, PWITD of a Schedule II drug at 28 grams or more carries 1–20 years at hard labor and up to a $50,000 fine.

Driving under suspension (Class D/E license) is punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a fine of up to $500, plus a possible civil penalty of up to $1,250.

Improper lane usage is a traffic offense; fine amounts are set locally by courts (examples below).

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) — A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics team says a Sept. 5 traffic stop on Grand Prairie Highway in the Washington area led to the seizure of nearly one kilogram (about two pounds) of methamphetamine and two arrests.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office statement, deputies stopped a tan Toyota RAV4 that had crossed the center line, arrested the driver for driving under suspension, and found the drugs during an inventory search before towing.

What Deputies Say Happened

The sheriff’s office identified the driver as Bailey Jordan, 28, of Pineville, and the passenger as Latasha Sue Donaldson, 43, of Alexandria.

Jordan was booked on Improper Lane Usage, Driving Under Suspension, and Possession With Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Schedule II (methamphetamine); Donaldson was booked on PWITD Schedule II (methamphetamine).

Investigators estimated the seized meth at nearly one kilogram. Anyone with information can contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers; callers can remain anonymous.

What Louisiana Law Says

Under Louisiana Revised Statute 40:967, distribution or possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug is a felony. For an aggregate weight of 28 grams or more, the statute calls for 1–20 years at hard labor and a fine up to $50,000. The law also clarifies that possessing 28 grams or more is treated as a distribution-level offense.

R.S. 32:415 makes it unlawful to drive while your license is suspended, revoked, or canceled. For a Class D or E license, penalties can include up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $500, and a civil penalty of up to $1,250. Courts can impose additional conditions in DWI-related circumstances.

Louisiana’s lane-use rule is set by R.S. 32:79, which requires a vehicle to remain entirely within a single lane and not change lanes until it’s safe. Fine amounts for this traffic offense are set locally by courts.