SHREVEPORT, La. (KPEL News) - A drug dealer from Noble, Louisiana, will spend nearly three decades behind bars after he was caught with drugs and a weapon on him during a traffic stop the day after Christmas of last year.

Sabine Parish Sheriff's deputies say 41-year-old Scott William Wood was a passenger in a vehicle that they stopped on December 26, 2022. Authorities say the drugs were found on the front floorboard of the passenger side in a small, zippered bag located underneath Wood's seat. In addition to the approximately 120 grams of methamphetamine, the deputy found a loaded Glock, Model 43X. According to information presented in court, Wood admitted to possessing both the drugs and the gun and to intending to distribute the meth to other people.

At the time of that arrest, Woods was already considered a convicted felon who was on supervised released in the Western District of Louisiana He was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on November 21, 2013 and was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison for that offense.

At a hearing on May 26, 2023, Wood pleaded guilty to the offenses of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

As November began, Wood faces a sentence totaling 29 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, handed down by US District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. Wood was sentenced to 22 years for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; 5 years for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking; and an additional 2 years for revocation of his supervised probation, with each sentence to run consecutive.

This case was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol,

Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Seth D. Reeg.

The investigation and conviction of Wood is part of an Organized Crime Drug

Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and

dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.