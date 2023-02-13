EUNICE, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas man has been arrested after law enforcement learned he may have been selling drugs while at work.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office began its investigation into Donathan Wayne Thibodeaux, 36, of Eunice last week, after receiving information that he was selling illegal narcotics.

The SLPSO narcotics unit arrived at the public parking lot where Thibodeaux’s vehicle was parked, and their narcotic detection K-9 conducted a "free air space search.” When the dog alerted the detectives on the scene that there were narcotics inside the vehicle, they obtained a search warrant and located 18. 5 grams of “crack” cocaine, 13.6 grams of methamphetamine, 4.1 grams of cocaine, 62 MDMA pills, 10 hydrocodone pills and 67.2 grams of marijuana.

Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

The estimated street value of the illegal narcotics located inside the vehicle is valued at approximately $4,590.00.

Thibodeaux was arrested on a host of charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (MDMA)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Crystal Methamphetamine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (“Crack” Cocaine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was booked into the St. Landry Parish jail and his bond was set at $60,500

It's also not Thibodeaux's first run-in with law enforcement, according to SLPSO.

"Thibodeaux has an extensive criminal history," the department said in its release on the arrest, "which consists of indecent behavior with juveniles, possession of marijuana, contributing to delinquency of juvenile, distribution of a schedule I CDS (marijuana), engaging in a fistic encounter, 2nd degree battery, distribution of a schedule I CDS, distribution of a schedule II CDS, possession of a schedule III CDS, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17, possession of a CDS marijuana, aggravated flight from an officer, distribution of a schedule II CDS and failure to register as a sex offender."

The sheriff's office also asks that if anyone has information about illegal drug activity, they are encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s Drug Hotline at 337-948-0970 or 948-1030. All callers remain anonymous and the information is kept strictly confidential.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Fighting Fentanyl: Important Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022 The fight against fentanyl is a daunting one as the highly potent drug continues to take lives every day across the country. From Lafayette to the surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have their hands full as they fight to get fentanyl off their respective streets.

Let's take a look back at headline-catching cases involving fentanyl in 2022.