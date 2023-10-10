Punishment Handed Down to Drug Dealer Caught With Large Haul Near Louisiana-Texas Border

SHRVEPORT, La. (KPEL News) - A drug dealer who resides only minutes away from the Louisiana-Texas border will spend the next decade in prison after law enforcement agents with the U.S. Marshals Service’s Fugitive Task Force and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies caught him with a large haul of illegal narcotics.

28-year-old Johnathan Davon Hill of Vivian led authorities on a chase back on July 1, 2022, as they tried to stop the vehicle he was a passenger in. The driver, who was detained, was stopped by a dead-end street. That's when Hill then ran into the woods to escape, only to be found hiding by a K9 unit. He was arrested for outstanding warrants.

As for the large haul of drugs in the vehicle, officers noticed the drug-filled bags in plain view - marijuana, white powder, and pills. Then, officers report they found a large amount of suspected ecstasy pills, marijuana and cocaine, as well as a firearm under the driver's seat - all of which Hill admitted belonged to him.

Hill pleaded guilty to the charges on June 7, 2023. Last week, United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Hill to 117 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of narcotics and a firearm.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and

Explosives (ATF), U.S. Marshals Service’s Fugitive Task Force and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew C. Weber.