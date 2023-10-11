MONROE, La. (KPEL News) - A Sterlington man convicted of dealing methamphetamine is now set to stay behind bars for nearly a decade following an investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Drug Enforcement Administration, and the ATF.

Get our free mobile app

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) loading...

In a case from the Monroe Division of the Western District of Louisiana, 35-year-old Joshua Bosley pleaded guilty to knowingly and intentionally distributing 109.5 grams of pure methamphetamine to someone in exchange for cash. The guilty plea happened on June 12, 2023, following an indictment by the grand jury in February. The case was presented in court on March 8, 2022.

Phil Walter, Getty Images Phil Walter, Getty Images loading...

The investigation and conviction is part of an Organized Crime Drug

Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and

dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty sentenced Bosley to 110 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release for distribution of methamphetamine.