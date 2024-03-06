BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (KPEL News) - A Louisiana man was busted trafficking drugs, including fentanyl, after a complaint was made at a hotel in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, and has pleaded guilty to the crime.

The Covington man, Santana Phillipe Elzy, 23, of Covington, La., was arrested back on August 19, 2023. Local law enforcement had received a written complaint that identified possible drug trafficking at a Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) who were watching the establishment later noticed a red Toyota Camry arrive at the motel to pick up two of the suspected individuals involved in the drug trafficking.

More on the drug bust via a local news report:

As they followed the vehicle, it crossed over the state line and into Louisiana before pulling into a Walmart parking lot. That’s when the DEA observed the occupants of the vehicle – identified as Christopher Fricke, Kolby Sims, Emma Stoute, and Dakari Stykes – partake in what appeared to be a drug deal with Elzy. After the transaction, officers followed the car back into Mississippi before pulling it over and recovering approximately 1,000 fentanyl-laced pills later confirmed to be sold by Elzy.

Elzy ultimately pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. His sentencing is set for June 25, 2024.

His two associates, Fricke and Stoute, also pleaded guilty. They will be sentenced later this year as cases against Sykes and Sims remain pending.

The Dangers of Fentanyl

Law enforcement has repeatedly warned about the dangers of fentanyl and its spread in the country.

Those agencies are deeply concerned about the fentanyl crisis because fentanyl is an extremely potent and dangerous opioid. Even a small amount of fentanyl can cause severe health risks, including overdose and death.

Due to its potency, fentanyl is often mixed with other drugs, like heroin, without people knowing, making it even more hazardous.

The crisis has led to a significant increase in overdose deaths, posing a serious threat to public health and safety. Law enforcement recognizes the urgent need to address the distribution and trafficking of fentanyl to prevent more casualties.

The powerful opioid can have severe effects on a person's health. It acts quickly and is much stronger than other opioids (like heroin and morphine). The main danger is that even a tiny amount of fentanyl can lead to overdose and death. It slows down breathing and heart rate, causing a high risk of respiratory distress.

The effects of fentanyl include extreme drowsiness, confusion, nausea, and difficulty breathing.

In some cases, it can lead to unconsciousness and coma. Fentanyl is especially risky when mixed with other substances, like heroin or cocaine, increasing the likelihood of overdose. Due to its potency, accidental exposure or ingestion can be life-threatening.

It's crucial for individuals to be aware of the risks associated with fentanyl use and for communities to address its presence to prevent harm and save lives.

The illicit production and distribution of fentanyl contribute to the worsening opioid epidemic, prompting law enforcement agencies to prioritize efforts to combat its presence in communities.

The enforcement focus is not only on apprehending those involved in the illegal drug trade but also on raising awareness about the risks associated with fentanyl use. This comprehensive approach aims to save lives by preventing the circulation of this highly potent substance.

Overall, the seriousness with which law enforcement agencies are addressing the fentanyl crisis is driven by the immediate and life-threatening consequences it poses to individuals and communities.