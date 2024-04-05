Lafayette Police Seize Over $1.5 Million in Narcotics in Major Bust, Two Arrested

The Lafayette Police Department, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Louisiana State Police, conducted a highly coordinated operation resulting in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of over $1.5 million worth of illegal narcotics. The operation, carried out on April 2, was part of a long-term investigation aimed at dismantling drug distribution networks within Lafayette.

The execution of two search warrants led to the arrests and seizures. The first location targeted was in the 100 block of Syrup Row, with Lafayette Police Department (LPD) SWAT team members executing the warrant. The second location was in the 400 block of Lancaster Drive, with a combined force of LPD Narcotics Agents, DEA, Louisiana State Police, and the LSP SWAT team carrying out the operation.

Authorities reported the confiscation of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 2.3 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.25 kilograms of fentanyl, and 22 grams of marijuana, with an estimated total street value of approximately $1.562 million. In addition to the drugs, law enforcement officers seized two kilogram presses, one electric mixer, four handguns (one reported as stolen), $9,100 in cash, various drug paraphernalia, and a 2018 Honda Accord.

Trayvon Charles, 33, faces multiple charges including six counts of distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute (PWITD) fentanyl and marijuana, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances (CDS), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and monies derived from drug proceeds. Jakaylen Charles, 25, has been charged with PWITD methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Both individuals have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.