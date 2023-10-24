LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A drug bust in Lafayette has taken enough fentanyl and heroin off the streets that could have taken numerous lives. The man accused of being in possession of them is now behind bars.

Get our free mobile app

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say 46-year-old Terral Blackwell was arrested after more than 630 grams of fentanyl and nearly 140 grams of heroin were seized from the home in the 100 block of Hansel Drive in Lafayette on Tuesday, October 17.

100 block of Hansel Drive, google maps 100 block of Hansel Drive, google maps loading...

Narcotics agents say the amount of fentanyl recovered could contain as many as 318,000 potentially lethal doses.

A handgun was also seized.

Blackwell faces 11 total charges including:

2 counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS)

PWITD Schedule II CDS

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Blackwell also had an outstanding arrest warrant for felony Monetary Instrument Abuse.

Terral Blackwell, mugshot via Lafayette Parish Sheriffs Office Terral Blackwell, mugshot via Lafayette Parish Sheriffs Office loading...

Blackwell sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with no bond set at this time, as well as no court date scheduled yet.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Get our free mobile app

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.