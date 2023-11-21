ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A man and a woman from Eunice who were arrested and indicted in 2022 for the death of a 17-year-old who had ingested a lethal amount of fentanyl have now been indicted on the arresting charge.

Get our free mobile app

In October 2022, Isaiah Brett Carrier and Donna Granger were originally jointly indicted for manslaughter after originally being arrested on the charge of Second Degree Murder. A month earlier, the victim was found unresponsive on September 11th and later died at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge.

St. Landry Parish Courthouse, google street view St. Landry Parish Courthouse, google street view loading...

The St. Landry Parish Grand Jury rendered a Superceding Indictment against Carrier and Granger in November 2023 because of their alleged involvement in delivering the drug to the victim.

"In many cases, as this one, one never knows what they are getting when purchasing drugs from the streets," said Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot in a statement announcing Carrier's arrest. "Many street drugs today are laced with Fentanyl, which has caused too many deaths recently...If you provide drugs to anyone and they die as a result, we will charge you their murder."

Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office/Facebook Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office/Facebook loading...

Eunice Police worked in conjunction with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office in making the arrest.

Arraignment for both Carrier and Granger will be set for early

January.