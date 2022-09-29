Eunice Man Arrested For Second Degree Murder In Fentanyl Overdose

The Eunice Police Department has made an arrest in the Fentanyl overdose death of a 17-year-old.

19-year-old Isaiah Brett Carrier of Eunice was arrested on Wednesday on Second Degree Murder charges.

The 17-year-old victim was found unresponsive by family on September 12, 2022, and was transported first to Acadian Medical Center in Eunice before being transferred to a hospital in Baton Rouge, where he later died.

Preliminary toxicology reports, according to law enforcement, showed the presence of Fentanyl in the teen's system, leading to an investigation. Carrier was identified as the supplier of the drugs that led to the teen's death.

Eunice Police worked in conjunction with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office in making the arrest.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says that Fentanyl is one of the strongest drugs out there. On their government website, they describe the drug as "50-100 times stronger than morphine."

Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients, applied in a patch on the skin. Because of its powerful opioid properties, Fentanyl is also diverted for abuse. Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths. Clandestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico.

Earlier today, the U.S. government announced a major seizure of the drugs.

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said in a state that there are two important things to remember where the drugs is concerned.

"First, drugs kill," Fontenot said in a statement. "In many cases, as this one, one never knows what they are getting when purchasing drugs from the streets. Many street drugs today are laced with Fentanyl, which has caused too many deaths recently."

"Second," he added. "If you provide drugs to anyone and they die as a result, we will charge you their murder."

Fighting Fentanyl: Huge Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022 The fight against fentanyl is a daunting one as the highly potent drug continues to take lives every day across the country. From Lafayette to the surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have their hands full as they fight to get fentanly off their respective streets.

The awareness for the fatal causes of fentanyl are there as people across the Acadiana area (and the state) are not only mourning the death of loved ones lost to the substance but are holding memorials and recently worked with legislators to pass "Millie's Law," which increases criminal penalties for those who sale and distribute fentanyl.

Fentanyl has become a leading drug in an epidemic that takes over 100,000 lives each year, according to the CDC . The drug is often added to heroin without it being disclosed to the person buying the drug. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency outlines how dangerous fentanyl has become

"Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients, applied in a patch on the skin. Because of its powerful opioid properties, Fentanyl is also diverted for abuse. Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths. Clandestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico."



Let's take a look back at headline-catching cases involving fentanyl in 2022.

