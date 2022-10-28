Fentanyl Kills: Eunice Pair Indicted Following Death of Teenager

A man and a woman from Eunice have been indicted following their recent arrest in the death of a 17-year-old who had ingestion a lethal amount of fentanyl.

St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre says 18-year-old Isaiah Carrier and 42-year-old Donna Granger were indicted by a St. Landry Parish Grand Jury for manslaughter. Carrier was originally arrested on Second Degree Murder charges.

Family members found the victim unresponsive on September 11, 2022, and he later died at a hospital.

"In many cases, as this one, one never knows what they are getting when purchasing drugs from the streets," said Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot in a statement announcing Carrier's arrest. "Many street drugs today are laced with Fentanyl, which has caused too many deaths recently...If you provide drugs to anyone and they die as a result, we will charge you their murder."

Both Carrier and Granger are accused of supplying the fentanyl to the teenager. Arraignment for both is scheduled for November 17, 2022.

Church Point Man Arrested For Allegedly Selling Fentanyl In Undercover Drug Bust

34-year-old Michael Guillory of Church Point now sits in the St. Landry Parish Jail after undercover detective with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office say he tried to sell a half of an ounce of fentanyl to them for $850.00.

Detectives say they agreed to meet with Guillory on Tuesday at a prearranged location. When Guillory arrived, he was arrested.

Detectives say Guillory is known for being involved with distributing fentanyl and heroin within the St. Landry Parish area. Detectives say they found 6.3 grams of suspected heroin, 13.4 grams of suspected fentanyl, one gram of “crack” cocaine, a suspected ecstasy pill, a suspected soma pill and $940.00 in US currency when they searched Guillory. The estimated street value of the illegal drugs found on Guillory - $4,000.00.

Guillory faces the following charges from the bust:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Fentanyl)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Heroin)

Possession of Schedule II CDS (“Crack” Cocaine)

Possession of Schedule I CDS (Ecstasy)

Possession of Schedule II CDS (Soma)

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Guillory also had outstanding warrants in Iberia Parish for the following charges:

Disarming a Peace Officer (2 counts)

Resisting Arrest by Violence (2 counts)

Battery on an Officer (2 counts)

Unauthorized Entry of Inhabited Dwelling

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s Drug Hotline at 337-948-0970 or 948-1030. All callers remain anonymous and the information is kept strictly confidential.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

