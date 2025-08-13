‘Meth’d Out Bon Jovi’ in Wild Dallas, Texas Street Brawl Goes Viral

Dallas, Texas (KPEL-FM) - A new video has gone viral out of Dallas, Texas showing who people are calling a "Meth'd Out Bon Jovi" in a wild street fight.

Obviously, it's not actually Jon Bon Jovi, but there is a slight resemblance, and that's what has this video making the rounds.

Well, that and the fact that this is a completely unhinged street fight with people fighting with 2x4s.

meth head bon jovi video

Meth Head Bon Jovi Dallas, Texas Street Fight

Posted to X by user @Mrgunsngear with the caption of "Meth'd out Bon Jovi steps in to end a street brawl. Livin' on a prayer..." the video has quickly racked up 50,000 in just a few hours.

The video begins with a man and a woman engaged in an altercation on a street corner in a Dallas, Texas neighborhood.

You see the man ready to swing what appears to be a wooden 2X4 at the woman.

It's not clear what started the altercation, but it is clear what seemingly stopped it.

"Meth'd Out Bon Jovi" enters the fight with another piece of wood like a 1986 Hacksaw Jim Duggan and thwacks the woman on the back of the head.

The man is holding some imposing-looking lumber and daring the lady to come at him. At this point, the Bon Jovi look-alike steps up with a weapon of his own.

Dallas, Texas Meth Bon Jovi

There are a few curious observations I've made about this video.

1. I'm not sure "Meth'd Out Bon Jovi" is a man, but rather a woman. Not sure if that would make a difference in this instance, but I'm glad I'm not seeing a man hit a woman with a 2x4.

2. Why did Meth Jovi drop the weapon right by the victim after hitting her with it?!?! She's lucky the woman didn't scoop it up and beat her with it.

I'd also like to say, drugs and violence are never OK.

Also, not sure what the beef is here, but hope the woman who got hit is OK.

We also decided to have AI give us a rendering of the individual seen in the video.

Bon Jovi Meth Image By AI