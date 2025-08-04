Texas Police Warn Parents of Dangerous Door-Kicking Challenge

(KPEL-FM) - There's a new viral trend on social media being called the "Door-Kicking Challenge" or the “Who’s That Knocking Challenge" that has law enforcement and residents concerned.

Texas police have spoken out to warn parents of this potentially dangerous viral trend in hopes of getting it under control before something terrible happens.

Door Kicking Challenge YouTube Via FOX 26 Houston loading...

What Is The Viral Door Kicking Challenge?

The “door-kicking challenge”, also called the “Who’s That Knocking” challenge, is a dangerous viral trend that started on TikTok and Instagram Reels, and has recently spread to Texas neighborhoods, prompting warnings from law enforcement.

Participants, mostly teens or young adults, run up to someone's front door, deliver a powerful kick, often while filming, and then run away, posting the footage online with dramatic music or jump-scare edits.

READ MORE: Help Catch the 6 Most Dangerous Fugitives in Texas

The challenge is usually done at night or very early in the morning.

Why Is Dangerous?

This trend isn’t just immature, it’s a crime in many jurisdictions in Texas and can potentially have deadly consequences, especially in Texas, where “castle doctrine” laws allow homeowners to defend themselves with force if they perceive a threat.

Homeowners have responded with guns drawn in multiple reports nationwide. One Texas homeowner reportedly fired a warning shot after mistaking the prank for a home invasion.

The Fort Worth Police Department have released a statement regarding this concerning behavior.

From nypost.com -

'This trend has been reported across the country, including right here in Texas,' the Fort Worth PD said. 'It is imperative that individuals partaking in this trend understand that even if no burglary or theft occur, this behavior is illegal and considered vandalism and can lead to criminal charges. More critically, it can be mistaken as an attempted break-in, potentially prompting dangerous or defensive responses from homeowners.'

READ MORE: Officials Warn Texans About Dangerous Toxic Toads

New Viral TikTok Trend YouTube Via Fox 26 Houston loading...

In several U.S. cities, including Dallas and Houston, police have responded to multiple incidents caused by this trend.

Read more at nypost.com.