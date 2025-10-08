Texas Woman Snaps at Louisiana Waitress for Calling Boyfriend ‘Baby’

(KPEL-FM) - A new video taken at a Louisiana Waffle House has gone viral on TikTok showing a Texas woman taking issue with the Louisiana waitress for calling her boyfriend "Baby".

The video was initially simply meant to be an update by the couple on their road trip when it suddenly went sideways.

However, this initial awkward confrontation was turned into a pretty funny follow up video by the three involved "I don't want your man" moment.

Waitress Calls Boyfriend Baby TikTok Via @texasbaz loading...

Waitress Calls Woman's Boyfriend 'Baby' Video

Posted to the TikTok account LifeWithBaz, a video showing a catty encounter between a Texas woman and a Louisiana waitress has gone viral, racking up a whopping almost 37 million views to date.

In the video, the Texas couple is sitting down for breakfast at a Waffle House in Louisiana while on a road trip to Florida. While shooting their travel check-in video, the waitress walks by and asks "You need anything else baby?"

That's when the claws comes out.

The Texas woman immediately responds to the waitress "Sorry, his name is Max" followed with an awkward smile.

The waitress quickly and hilariously responds with "I'm sorry, it's just a Southern Hospitality thing. When I call somebody baby, I do not want your man."

Waffle House Baby Video TikTok Via @texasbaz loading...

For those of those from Louisiana, having a waitress or any woman call a man "Baby", "Hun", "Sweetheart", or "Cher" in Acadiana is something we don't think twice about. It is indeed Southern Hospitality and it's simply how we address each other.

However, even though Texas is our next door neighbor, calling people "Baby" just might not be something that people do, so when this woman heard the waitress call her man "Baby" she obviously wasn't used to it.

After this video went mega-viral on TikTok racking up 10s of millions of views, the couple and the Wafffle House waitress filmed a fantastic followup video reversing the roles and showing there are no hard feelings.

Check out the original and the followup videos below. If they have trouble loading, head over to LifeWithBaz on TikTok.