Louisiana Woman’s Viral Taco Bell ‘Hack of a Lifetime’

A Louisiana woman's new Taco Bell hack has gone viral, being viewed over 1.2 million times on TikTok so far saying "it's the hack of a lifetime".

Not only might it save you some money, but it will also keep your food from getting soggy.

Let's take a look at the her viral Taco Bell Nachos BellGrande hack.

Taco Bell

Viral Taco Bell Nachos BellGrande Hack

TikTok's Dalia (@knuckletattoos) from New Orleans, Louisiana is currently having quite a moment on the internet with her smart, simple, and easy hack when ordering the Nachos BellGrande from Taco Bell.

With Taco Bell's Nachos BellGrande, you get tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef, re-fried beans, tomatoes, nacho cheese sauce, and cream.

It's actually Taco Bell’s largest nacho offering, and is a definite fan favorite at Taco Bell.

If you've ever ordered the Nachos BellGrande from Taco Bell, you probably know you routinely run the risk of the chips getting all soggy by the time you get back home or to work to eat them.

Taco Bell

As you'll see Dalia's video, she has just ordered her Nachos BellGrande from Taco Bell, but she interestingly has 2 containers instead of one.

Doesn't the order usually come in 1 container?

It sure does, but this is where her Taco Bell hack comes in.

Dalia explains the hack in her viral video -

"The ultimate hack is getting a Nacho BellGrande from Taco Bell with chips on the side. They give it to you like this, and then they fill this up with all their might."

Taco Bell

She says if the employee questions why you've ordered your Nachos BellGrande like this, she says to tell them you just want to dip it so the chips don’t get soggy.

According to brobible.com, when people tried this hack, it was met with varied results.

Some people commented on the video that "Now I cannot stop. Best put on of my life" while others commented they were met with with confusion when they ordered their Nachos BellGrande this way and that it led to a smaller portion size instead of the much larger portions shown in the video.

From brobible.com -

"Whether or not you receive a loaded Nachos BellGrande seems to vary by location, the employees working there, how they were trained, and what their manager is like. If you decide to try this out, note that results will vary."

What say you? Do you love Taco Bell's Nachos BellGrande so much you're going to try this hack?

If you do, let us know how it goes!