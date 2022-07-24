Stop me if you've heard this one before...

The TikTok rabbit hole strikes again. When you come across one interesting video, you can't help but look up more just like it. Three hours later you've become a professional sushi chef.

Okay, so we may not all make it to professional chef status. But, TikTok is definitely the place to freshen up skills or learn new ones you didn't know existed.

The current rabbit hole has to do with food prep. Please prepare yourself to be mind blown.

The first hack teaches us that we've been boiling broccoli wrong this whole time. Even if you aren't a fan of broccoli, you will impress someone who does.

One of my favorite snacks is an orange. They are also the most frustrating to peel. This video has me adding some to my grocery list just to see if this hack really works.

This hack is the one that led me down the rabbit hole to begin with. I never thought I would use a wine bottle opener for something other than what it's named for. Here I am, standing very corrected.

It never fails that I I feel a little more ignorant every time I find a new life hack. One would think that I wouldn't expose myself to that kind of negativity on purpose. Alas, I have fallen down another TikTok rabbit hole. I'm sure there will be another one before the week is over.

Have you tried any of the hacks in these videos?