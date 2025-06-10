Highlights

Multi-Agency Task Force Deployed on Highway 30 After Deadly Waffle House Incident

Law enforcement increases patrols following the weekend I-10 shooting that killed one, wounded two

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A multi-agency task force will patrol the Highway 30 corridor following a weekend shooting that started at a Waffle House and ended with gunfire on Interstate 10, leaving one dead and two wounded.

Dantrell Gibbs, 20, of Donaldsonville, died Monday from injuries sustained in the Sunday morning shooting near the Highway 30 on-ramp to I-10 westbound in Prairieville. Two other victims were wounded in the shooting.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced the task force Monday, saying it will include personnel from APSO, Gonzales Police Department, the narcotics division, and outside agencies.

Waffle House Fight Leads to Deadly I-10 Shooting

A graduation party was held Saturday night at the Gonzales Civic Center. Afterward, attendees gathered at a Waffle House and other businesses along Highway 30, where a fight broke out.

"The Gonzales Police Department and Sheriff's office had to go disperse the crowd more than once," Webre said. "Right before 2 a.m., our victims left the restaurant area heading towards Prairieville."

A white GMC Sierra followed the victims' vehicle westbound on I-10. Multiple suspects in the Sierra opened fire. The victims fired back before exiting the interstate and calling 911.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Makes Arrest in Highway 30 Shooting

Detectives recovered shell casings from the interstate and three guns discarded at a nearby hotel. The shooting was not random, according to investigators.

Jakiryn Johnson, 19, of Gonzales was arrested Monday afternoon on multiple charges. He faces charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, assault by drive-by shooting, and aggravated damage to property.

Webre said more arrests are expected and "charges for all parties involved are not being ruled out."

Multi-Agency Task Force Increases Highway 30 Patrols

The task force includes Gonzales Police, APSO, the narcotics division, and outside agencies.

"It's going to consist of people with the Gonzales Police Department, APSO, our narcotics division, maybe some outside agencies coming in to participate in these multi-jurisdictional task force," Webre said. "It's not uncommon you do these things. It needs to happen and needs to happen now."

The task force represents a partnership between Webre and Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson.

Shooting Victims: One Dead, Two Wounded After I-10 Violence

The two surviving victims were taken to a Baton Rouge hospital. Specific details about their conditions have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.