(KPEL-FM) If you've ever found yourself driving in the darkness between Abilene and Midland/Odessa in the Texas Big Country you know the feeling when you realize that despite all the dark and empty around you, you are not alone.

That's because off in the distance at an exit that is just a few minutes away, you can see it. It's an iconic black and yellow sign that means hot coffee, a clean bathroom, and someone who will probably call you sugar or baby when you place your order.

Skyler Gerald via Unsplash.com Skyler Gerald via Unsplash.com loading...

Why yes, I am talking about Waffle House. What gave it away? Was it the description of the sign? Or was it more about the person who might call you baby? Just for the record, I love Waffle House waitresses, they are some of the kindest, sweetest, most adorable people you will ever encounter at three in the morning.

READ MORE: Do You Speak Waffle House? Here's How

READ MORE: Fast Food Giant Hints Menu Favorite Making a Comeback

I think Texans love Waffle House because they're always open. The coffee is always hot. The food is always cooked fresh. And, they don't jack around with their menu every other week so the choices are always good and they are always available. But every now and then even Waffle House has to spice things up.

GioandJC via YouTube GioandJC via YouTube loading...

What Is the Big Change Waffle House is Making To Its Menu?

Waffle House has announced that for the first time since 2012, they are making a significant addition to their waffle choices on their very consistent menu. Back in 2012, the new Waffle House menu item was an Apple Cinnamon Oat Waffle. The changes that have been announced for 2025 also involve a waffle and a flavor that Texans have loved forever.

Waffle House introduces the new Strawberry Shortcake Waffle. What Texas tongue wouldn't want to wallow all over that at breakfast? You know the waffle is going to be hot, fluffy, and golden brown. It's topped with Strawberry-favored gems and crispy shortcake crumbles, and you know it's got whipped cream.

I know, it seems a little bougie for the house that waffles built but when you think about it, strawberry shortcake is about as American as a dessert can get, and when you add that to an iconic Waffle House waffle, you might have just invented a legend.

Waffle House Restaurants Getty Images loading...

When is Waffle House New Waffle Available in Texas?

The new treat is available at the over 100 locations of Waffle House in Texas. Just remember if you plan on dining at "The House" between midnight and 6 am on weekends you can't dine in. The staff will bring food to your vehicle and you may order through the app but because of "security concerns" the chain no longer opens its dining rooms during those hours.

Personally, I have not sampled the new waffle but there is no time like the present and I think I just might treat myself. Speaking of treating, make sure you treat your waitstaff with respect the next time you dine out because they have a few things they'd like you to know.