Do You Speak Waffle House? Understanding the Secret Server Lingo

I know they call it Waffle House but to me, it has always been a Waffle Home. I do like the Waffle House. Since the small town I grew up in was so small we didn't have a "diner" the Waffle House became the surrogate for all of my "Mayberry" memories of blue plate specials, toast on the side, and bottomless cups of coffee.

Waffle House or should that be Waffle Houses, like many industries have their own unique "language" if you will in order to serve their customers faster, better, and accurately. I guess the system works because I don't think I have had my order messed up at a Waffle House, ever.

Before I take you through the backdoor into the interesting vernacular of certified Waffle House speakers, let me give you a little background on the joint. Waffle House has just over 2100 locations in some 25 states. Most of those locations are in the southern United States.

UTubeGlennAR via YouTube

The first Waffle House opened in Atlanta in 1955. Fun fact, every member of the Waffle House crew, including upper management and even the CEO is required to work at least one shift at a Waffle House Restaurant every year. In the Waffle House location in Downtown Atlanta across from Georgia Tech University, it's not uncommon to find the top of the "House" serving patrons from behind the bar.

GioandJC via YouTube

Personally, I think the executives like the idea of really getting their hands around their business and knowing the needs of their customers. But regardless of whether they are collecting a check as a server or signing the checks as the Chief Financial Officer they still have to know how to speak the language of Waffle House

Speaking of that language, how would you like to really impress your friends the next time you pull over for a pecan waffle in the dead of the night along I-55 in McComb Mississippi?