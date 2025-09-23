LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - When it comes to slang terms, we might not always know exactly what they mean.

When we don't know something, we Google it, right?

Using Google's data, unscramblerer.com has put together their list of the top 10 most searched slang terms in Louisiana so far in 2025.

How many of these do you know? How many have you Googled?

What Is Slang?

Slang terms are informal words or expressions used in everyday speech, often by certain groups, generations, or regions.

They usually aren’t part of “formal” language but can carry strong cultural meaning.

That being said, many times slang terms become so ingrained in how we communicate, they often get officially added to Webster's Dictionary.

Obviously, here in Acadiana, we've got our own unique brand of slang terms when it comes to our Cajun French and Creole culture, but the list put together by Unscramblerer.com doesn't cover anything like this.

Louisiana's Most Searched Slang Terms For 2025

From unscramblerer.com -

"Analysis of Google search data for 2025 reveals the most searched for slang words in Louisiana and America."

According to unscramblerer.com, these are the 10 most searched slang terms in Louisiana for 2025 and what they mean...

10. Green FN - 34,000 searches - Describes something amazing and highly desirable.

9. Fanum Tax - 36,000 searches - When you playfully take a portion of a friend's food.

8. Zesty - 44,000 searches - Someone who is lively, exciting or energetic.

7. Glazing - 49,000 searches - Means to praise someone excessively and insincerely. A way to call out behavior where excessive flattery is used.

6. Big Back - 57,000 searches - Refers to someone with a large physique. Someone who is seen as gluttonous or out of shape.

5. Chopped - 59,000 searches - This term has become a synonym for something that is ugly, undesirable or unattractive.

4. Huzz - 61,000 searches - Refers to attractive girl or a group of girls. A replacement for "boo".

3. Mogging - 79,000 searches - Outclassing someone else by appearing more attractive, skillful or successful.

2. Bop - 115,000 searches - A person with many sexual partners who "bops around from person to person".

And, the number one most searched slang term in Louisiana is...

1. 6-7 -141,000 searches - There is no actual, literal meaning to six seven. It doesn't mean anything. Kids and teens scream and chant it often paired with exaggerated hand gestures.