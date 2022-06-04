Royal Secret – What Does the Queen’s Hand Gesture Really Mean?

Do you have that one special friend, perhaps your spouse, that you can communicate with without the need for words? Maybe it's a look or a head nod or something a little more obvious like a glance down at your watch but regardless your partner in crime knows what you're saying without you having to say anything at all.

For a lot of high profile people, this ability to communicate with security details or colleagues can help diffuse a lot of high-pressure situations. And it's all done without the general public having any clue whatsoever. The Queen of England is one of those high profile personalities that uses a lot of non-verbal communication to get her point across.

If you just take a gander at some of the photos of Her Majesty when all Prince Harry and Prince Andrew falderal was going on you could tell she was "royally pissed". Yet she still maintained decorum and dignity.

Over the next couple of days, you'll be seeing a lot of Queen Elizabeth. She is celebrating her 70th anniversary on the throne. They are calling it her Platinum Jubilee and it's going to be a big deal in the United Kingdom and around the world. But if you watch Her Majesty closely you can pick up on one of her "tells"

You see the Queen has instructed her security detail to "move her along" out of a boring or not necessary conversation. The way she does this is by switching the hand she uses to hold her purse.

It's very subtle and can be done without anyone being none the wiser. Oddly enough the Queen's purse figures into yet another "sign" from Her Majesty. If she places her purse on a table it's a non-verbal cue to her security detail that she wants to leave within five minutes.

Now there is one more urgent non-verbal cue the Queen gives her handlers if she really needs attention. That gesture is to grab her wedding ring and gently twist it on her finger. Again, a very subtle move but when her security detail sees it, they move in quickly and move her out even faster.

Oh, and whatever you do when you meet the Queen, don't do this.

Yeah, if you put your hand in your pocket the old gal gets her knickers in a knot. Or at least those who follow British tradition will. Here in "the colonies" we'd just stick our hands out and say "Hey Queen, did ya eat yet" but then again we are barbarians, still.

