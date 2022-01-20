What’s the Deal with the ‘P’ Emoji? It’s Suddenly Everywhere

"Simple words can become clever phrases, chapters could turn into books" that's a favorite line of mine from a Jimmy Buffett song called If I Could Just Get It On Paper. It references the singer's desire to be able to capture all of his thoughts and experiences by committing them to paper with a pen, as opposed to simply holding on to them as memories.

That's the way we used to communicate by writing the complete word on a page. Now with the luxury of the internet, we are saving so much time by not using words at all. We have actually gone back to the days of the ancient Egyptians and are back to writing with pictures. However, instead of hieroglyphics, we call them emojis.

How many emojis do you think there are? Do you think there is 1,000? How about 2,000? Well, if you guessed 3,633 (as of September 2021) we'd think you are strange but we'd also think you are absolutely correct.

Most of us have our favorite emoji that we use a lot. Yes, I am talking about the Poop emoji but we have others we use too. Sometimes emojis, like words, find themselves being used in place other words. For example, we might use "passed away" instead of died or "psychotic" instead of Tom Cruise.

The same thing happens with emojis. That eggplant emoji is very seldom used in the discussion of veggies and the peach emoji quite often has nothing to do with cobbler. Such is the case for the emoji that is simply the letter "P".

Originally the "P" emoji was developed to mean Parking. Because it does look like the "P" symbol you'd see at a parking lot. That was up until rappers Gunna, Future and Young Thug released a song entitled "pushin P".

That led the Internet to wonder, what in the heck are these guys talking about?

In fact, Gunna even tweeted the question to his fans asking them what they thought it meant. I will warn you Gunna uses some NSFW language in explaining things.

It turns out in its simplest form "P" means good. So, if you see the "P" emoji being used in a social media post, a tweet, a text message, or an ad for GEICO then you'll know what it means.

So we are clear, right? P means good. Eggplant doesn't mean veggies. A skull means laughing. And stay tuned because all of these definitions and emojis are subject to change at a moments notice or whenever a new rap song is released.

We wouldn't want you looking awkward in front of your squad. Well, okay at least looking awkward about emojis anyway.