Alas, Louisiana seems doomed to only have one Buc-ee's location in the foreseeable future, and it's all the way in north Louisiana. South Louisiana continues to be neglected, and we've turned to alternative methods of trying to get our hands on the delicious snacks and other merchandise the most famous beaver in Texas has to offer.

Now, there are some online alternatives. TexasSnax is one of them, and the owner of that site makes a pretty penny providing those goods online. But it seems other online resalers are getting in on it. One of those resellers is also a name you've probably heard of: Walmart.

As it turns out, you can, in fact, get Buc-ee's goods from walmart.com, but there is a catch: the prices are way higher than you'd expect.

Yes, Walmart has exclusive Buc-ee's merch for sale through their website. What you may not know is that everything you can buy from walmart.com doesn't actually come from Walmart. The retail giant's website is almost like a Amazon lite, they have resellers that will offer the same or similar products to buy, sometimes for a much higher price. That's how this Buc-ee's exclusive merchandise has become available to buy at walmart.com. The prices will give you some sticker shock, though.

As our friends at KNUE in Texas point out, the reseller aspect of Walmart's site comes with some pretty high markups.

For instance, a plain red Buc-ee's t-shirt will go for almost $33. These are normally around $17 at a Buc-ee's store. A Buc-ee's tumbler is listed for $49.99. That's almost twice the price. A two pack of Beaver Nuggets will set you back $29.99 if you buy them through walmart.com when it would normally be about $17 for two bags at the store.

But the fact that you can find these items on Walmart's website at all has raised a lot of eyebrows. Even Southern Living has picked up on it. A lot of folks aren't happy about how expensive it is. You're better off using TexasSnax or some other online store that doesn't have quite as steep a price.

Now, if you want to avoid all that hassle, don't worry. In Lafayette, you have one option: a local shop sells Buc-ee's merchandise and snacks. You can find out more details about that here.