10 Secrets Even Die Hard Buc-ee’s Fans in Texas Don’t Know

If you ask people who aren't from Texas "What's Texas got that other states don't have" one of the first words out of their mouths will be "Buc-ee's". Granted the beaver-based travel store, gas station, and restroom-showplace is now available in other states across the fruited plains it's still a "Texas Thing".

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

Naturally, when you have something as big and as bountiful as Buc-ee's you're going to have a fan base. And the nickname for those Buc-ee's fans is...Wait, we don't have a nickname for Buc-ee's fans? Taylor has her Swifties so we've got to at least have a name for the thousands of over-the-top fans of the "Beaver". Here is our chance to make a mark on the world.

We did find an article that included several interesting nicknames for the store itself but no word as to what we should be calling the overzealous among us who live and die for a chance to get their nuggets hot while the brisket is being carved. By the way, some of the nicknames for Buc-ee's, the store, that we found funny were Bougie Bathroom Express, Boo-Kee's Bling Barn, and Buuk-ee's Buffoonery Barn.

Google Maps/Google Streetview Google Maps/Google Streetview loading...

Needless to say, there is a lot to know about Buc-ee's and the magic that is the beaver-toothed beacon along the highway. And while many of you might be regulars and think you know everything there is to know about Buc-ees, we bet we've found at least one secret you weren't aware of.

Let's see how you do.