Alert: Starbucks Recall Affecting Louisiana and Texas Consumers

Starbucks has locations in every state, and sometimes it feels like every corner in town. One of the most popular coffee companies is facing a recall of a product sold across America, including Louisiana and Texas.

If you bought that someone special a holiday gift from Starbucks that included metallic mugs in a gift set as well as Holiday Blend coffee and Hot Cocoa, you are urged to return them to your place of purchase or contact Nestle USA for a refund.

Why is Starbucks Recalling Their Mugs?

The gift sets in question contained a ceramic mug and metallic coating that showed the Starbucks logo. Both 11 oz. and 16 oz sizes are included in the recall. There have been multiple incidents of the mugs overheating or breaking that resulted in 10 injuries including some severe burns and blisters on hands, one of which required medical attention.

Where Were the Recalled Mugs Sold?

The gift sets were available for purchase at Target and Walmart (both online), as well as Nexcom (through military retail outlets) from November 2023 through January 2024 and prices varied between $10-$30.

Here's the product in question:

For more information on the recall, you can visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission's website.