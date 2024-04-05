A recent study found that many bandages we use, like Band-Aid, Curad, and those sold at Walmart and CVS, might not be as safe as we thought. According to reports, 65% of these bandages have a bunch of toxic chemicals called PFAS, or "forever chemicals," in them. This is worrying because these chemicals are found in the sticky part and the part that soaks up blood when you get a cut.

Linda Birnbaum, who used to work at the Environmental Protection Agency and looked into this study, considers this to be "a big deal." She explained that these chemicals can easily get into our bodies through the skin, especially from the part of the bandage that touches our wounds. PFAS are used in a lot of products to keep them from getting wet, stained, or damaged by heat. But the downside? They stick around in the environment and our bodies forever and are linked to some serious health problems like cancer, liver issues, and even birth defects.

Most of the time, companies don't tell us they're using PFAS in their products because of rules that let them keep it a secret. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn't set any rules to limit PFAS in personal care items like bandages yet. When asked for a comment, Band-Aid, one of the brands mentioned, didn't immediately respond.

The study found the highest levels of PFAS in the part of the bandage that absorbs blood, probably because it helps prevent bleeding through. But since companies aren't open about why they use PFAS, it's a bit of a mystery. It's possible some brands might not even know they're adding PFAS, as these chemicals are often used in the manufacturing process.

However, not all bandages had PFAS in them. This shows that it's totally possible to make safe and effective bandages without these harmful chemicals.

Check out the full story here.