LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is telling folks in Louisiana, Texas, and beyond to toss out one of the most popular spices on the market due to potential contamination.

While it's not every version of the product, there are still a significant number of brands affected by this recall.

Used by a lot of bakers and even in some savory cooking, six brands of ground cinnamon are currently under an FDA recall because the products may potentially contain lead, which is toxic.

The recall also impacts certain brands of applesauce that are flavored with cinnamon.

"Through product testing, the FDA has determined that the ground cinnamon products listed in the table below contain elevated levels of lead and that prolonged exposure to these products may be unsafe," the FDA's recall alert said. "The FDA is advising consumers to throw away and not to buy these ground cinnamon products. The FDA has recommended that the firms voluntarily recall these products, with the exception of the MTCI cinnamon."

"The FDA has been unable to reach MTCI to share our findings and request that the company initiate a recall," the government agency added. "The FDA will update this notice with the communications from firms that voluntarily agree to recall as we receive them."

Which Brands Are Under Recall?

Specifically, the recall impacts La Fiesta, Marcum, MK, Swad, Supreme Tradition, and El Chilar brands of cinnamon. They are typically sold at discount stores and contain between 2.03 and 3.4 parts per million of lead.

Credit: FDA/Canva Credit: FDA/Canva loading...

Here are the specifics:

• La Fiesta brand, lot number 25033, sold at La Superior Supermercados.

• Marcum brand, best by dates Oct. 16, 2025, and April 6, 2025, sold at Save A Lot.

• MK brand, no lot number provided.

• Swad brand, lot number KX21223, sold at Patel Brothers.

• Supreme Tradition brand, best by dates include Sep. 29, 2025; April 17, 2025; Dec. 19, 2025; April 12, 2025; Aug. 24, 2025; April 21, 2025; and Sep. 22, 2025, sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar.

• El Chilar brand, lot numbers F275EX1026 and D300EX1024, sold at La Joya Morelense in Baltimore.

And the Applesauce?

There is an FDA recall dating back to November 2023 over certain brands of applesauce that were also contaminated with lead. According to the FDA's recall at the time:

Recalled WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches – including three packs

Recalled Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack

Recalled Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches

"WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally and have been available through multiple retailers, including Amazon, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combination stores, and other online outlets," the FDA explained. "Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack are sold at Schnucks and Eatwell Markets grocery stores. Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches are sold at Weis grocery stores."

The FDA now says it has reports of seven "adverse events" ranging from October 17 to November 1.

The agency admitted that the levels of lead in the cinnamon products were significantly lower than the levels seen in the applesauce packs, but the risk of contamination is still a problem.

In children, long-term exposure to high levels of lead can lead to slower development, brain and nervous system damage, behavioral and learning problems and hearing and speech problems," NPR explained. "Adults can experience similar impacts, but at much higher amounts of lead, according to the CDC."