When it comes to Buc-ee's, the Texas rest stop chain has a lot of fans who are passionate about where it is and where it's going. Plenty of travelers hope they can come across a Buc-ee's on their travels, and some even plan their trips around where a location might be so they can make a stop there before reaching their final destination.

Buc-ee's has a little bit of everything for everyone. They have candy, snacks, drinks, merchandise, grills, and everything in between. It's kind of daunting when you walk in, whether it's your first time or your 500th time.

The brand is so hot, it'll melt your face off.

So when someone posted in a Facebook group for Buc-ee's fans "When is Bucces coming to California," a shocking number of comments absolutely trashed the idea that the Golden State even deserved one.

Buc-ee's fans ripped the question and provided plenty of reasons why the gas station won't work in California. "Please DON'T!!! Keep Buc-ee's what it is!! A Clean, Safe, Fun, Accessible place!!! I LOVE Buc-ee's but trust me. California will destroy it!!!" exclaimed Debby Krebs in the comments. Michael Pressley added, "Never, California doesn't deserve Buc-ee's!" Hate toward the Golden State was rampant. Matthew Caralle said, "Never, because California is the opposite of what Buc-ee's represents: Freedom."

Even a commenter from California said the state shouldn't get one, MySA.com reported.

"We would screw it up," Jaime Gentry-Schlein said in the comments. "As much as I'd love to have one here because it's awesome… I'd rather we didn't because Cali would just ruin it."

Another commenter said "They don’t have ‘gender neutral’ bathrooms, or rooms to shoot up dope in. So probably never."

Safe to say that the most die-hard Buc-ee's fans are opposed to the idea, even those in California. But, you don't have to bring the whole establishment to your state, Californians.

We have it on good authority that you can get a tattoo and bring the famous beaver around with you wherever you go.

