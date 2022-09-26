Do You Ask Your Kid’s Permission Before Posting Their Picture?

We asked our Facebook friends if they ask for their children's permission prior to posting their pictures on social media.

Some did and some didn't, but the reasons why varied.

Some let it be known that they are the parent and what they say/do goes, and others seemed to be the type of parent that listens to their child's input.

The original post was pretty straightforward:

According to a story in Good Housekeeping from 2019, 37% of kids think that parents should ask their permission before posting their images online, and around 50% of kids say their friends should ask, too.

One mother I personally spoke to said that her son never liked being in the spotlight prior to social media taking off, so when she began to use social media she would always ask his permission to post a photo or a story about him (he was in his 'tweens at the time). She said that she felt it was courteous of her to ask for his permission, hoping that he would learn to do the same for others.

You know the saying about respect, right?

“Respect is a two-way street, if you want to get it, you've got to give it.” —R.G. Risch

Does it show courtesy, respect, and compassion when you ask permission prior to posting about someone on social media? Will doing this help grow a deeper bond with your child?

Andit might just come down to the way different parents raise their children. It seems that some parents are much less concerned about their children's wishes than others.

Several of the people who do not ask for their children's permission prior to posting about them gave a simple "no" answer when asked.

Others who don't ask permission were certain to point out who was in charge in this situation by asking, "Who's the parent?"

And then some appeared to give a hypocritical answer, though it was paired with a laughing emoji, so I don't know if they were serious with their answer.

Some appear to make it a daily habit to "annoy/embarrass" their kids every day.

I can see this one being okay when it's all in good fun.

So what do the parents who do ask their children's permission before posting have to say about it? Again, some of them mentioned respect.

This takes me back to the "respect is earned" quote from above.

Would it be out of reason to believe that respect is earned? And also learned?

Asking your child's permission might be a good way to teach them that they are an individual and help them develop healthy boundaries.

I am guessing that many parents would also think that the kids would have to be able to grasp the idea of privacy before they could understand the question "do I have permission to post your photo".

So, how about it? Do you ask your kids' permission prior to posting?

