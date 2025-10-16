LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - According to a newly released survey, there are certain states across the US where you are most likely to be cheated on. Unfortunately, Louisiana is ranking way too high on this list, landing well within the top 5.

Let's look at this recent survey and see why Louisiana is so high up on this list.

Do People In Louisiana Cheat A Lot?

When people say infidelity seems more common in Louisiana, it often comes down to a mix of cultural, social, and personal factors rather than anything unique in the water.

Louisiana, especially places like Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans, has a party-friendly, socially open culture. Between Mardi Gras, hundreds of festivals, nightlife, and music scenes, people just socialize more often in Louisiana.

With all of these opportunities to socialize, drinking is almost always part of it.

Alcohol lowers inhibitions, and Louisiana ranks high nationally for drinking and partying.

A mix of late-night events, parades, and “laissez les bons temps rouler” can lead to some risky choices.

States Where People Cheat The Most

According to newsbreak.com, the folks over at NapLap recently asked 1,649 Americans three questions:

Have you ever cheated on a significant other?

Have you ever been cheated on by a significant other?

In which state do you live?

From newsbreak.com -

A study of 495 people revealed eight key reasons - anger, low self-esteem, lack of love, low commitment, need for variety, neglect, sexual desire, and circumstance. It found that affairs born out of feeling stressed or intoxicated, were linked with shorter affairs, less satisfying sex during affairs, and lower rates of disclosure and dissolution.

After compiling the answers, they put together their list of states where you're most likely to be cheated on, and it doesn't look good at all for Louisiana.

Louisiana is tied for #2 when it comes to states you're most likely to be cheated on, or even have been cheated on without you knowing.

Here are the top 5:

1 Hawaii 80.56%

2 Louisiana 62.50%

2 Rhode Island 62.50%

4 Delaware 52.94%

5 Wyoming 50.00%

Read more at newsbreak.com.