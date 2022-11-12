Tampa Bay Coach Admits Refs Gave Them an Advantage

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles has blown the lid off of a coverup that every NFL fan has known existed for decades. That coverup involves the league giving preferential treatment to some teams and players over other teams and players.

If you're a fan of the New Orleans Saints you know in order to win a game you have to defeat the other team and defeat game officials who somehow always seem to find disfavor with any big play the Saints make.

One of the teams the NFL is deeply in love with right now is the one in Tampa Bay. It would make sense because Roger Goodell's love interest Tom Brady plays for Tampa Bay and we all know the league loves Tom even when his balls are not fully inflated.

But perhaps the evidence we've long suspected of inappropriate ref to team behavior was brought to light following last Sunday's game between Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Rams. Apparently, the refs gave Tampa Head Coach Todd Bowles some inside information that saved the Bucs a timeout.

Dustin Schutte, a writer for Outsider.com chronicled the event in a piece he wrote for that website yesterday. You can read Dustin's inside story right here. But if I may paraphrase, what the refs did with Coach Bowles should be considered cheating. He gave the Tampa coach an unfair advantage over the Rams.

The "cheating" allegedly happened following a Tampa Bay punt that appeared to have been downed inside the five-yard line. Game officials blew the call and ruled it should be a touchback, placing the ball in much better field position.

Coach Bowles was prepared to throw the challenge flag when a game official told him not to. The official allegedly told Bowles, they couldn't tell whether the ball was downed or not so the ruling would not be overturned if he challenged it. That saved Tampa a timeout.

And wouldn't you know it Tom "suckle at the teet of Goodell' Brady was able to pull off a last-minute comeback to beat the Rams. That might not have happened if Tampa Bay didn't have that timeout the officials "gave" back to the Bucs by thwarting the challenge.

And y'all want to bet your hard-earned money on that? You'd be better off betting on crawfish races or how soon Jimbo Fisher will be fired. The NFL needs to look into this admission by Coach Bowles which I am sure they will do over dinner and drinks with Tom Brady in Munich on Sunday.