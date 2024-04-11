OJ Simpson Dead at 76

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer. The former football star passed away surrounded by his children and grandchildren in Las Vegas, as confirmed by his family and attorney to TMZ.

Simpson, whose athletic accomplishments on the football field made him an American icon, found his legacy overshadowed by controversy and legal battles later in life. Notably, he was acquitted in the highly publicized 1994 double-murder trial of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. The trial, often referred to as the "Trial of the Century," captivated the world and divided public opinion on Simpson's guilt or innocence.

Before his fall from grace, Simpson was celebrated for his achievements in football, winning the Heisman Trophy at USC before embarking on a successful NFL career with the Buffalo Bills. His charisma and talent also led to a career in Hollywood and endorsements, most famously as a pitchman for Hertz.

The final years of Simpson's life were marked by health challenges, with reports surfacing in February about his battle with prostate cancer. Despite initially denying he was in hospice care, Simpson's health deteriorated, leading to his passing. This comes after Simpson hinted at overcoming a cancer diagnosis in 2023, only for the disease to resurface.

His death closes a chapter on a public figure who lived in the spotlight for reasons both admirable and notorious. Simpson's acquittal in the murder trial and his subsequent legal troubles, including a conviction for armed robbery in 2007, kept him in the public eye. Released on parole in 2017, he lived quietly in Las Vegas, remaining active on social media and occasionally making public appearances.

OJ was 76.