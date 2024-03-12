Jameis Winston, Ex-Saints QB, Finalizing Deal with Cleveland Browns

We are passing along some bittersweet news to the Who Dat Nation as Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints' beloved backup quarterback, is reportedly finalizing a move to the Cleveland Browns. According to a report from Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, Winston is close to signing a 1-year deal with the Browns worth up to $8.7 million. This move signals the end of the Joe Flacco era in Cleveland, with Winston set to back up Browns' starter Deshaun Watson.

Winston's decision to join Cleveland comes after fielding interest from multiple teams, including the New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans, as reported by CBS Sports' Josina Anderson. His move to the Browns is noteworthy, not just for the transition from one passionate fan base to another, but also because it marks Winston's first time playing in a cold-weather city. Having spent his entire football career in warmer climates—from his hometown of Bessemer, Alabama, to Florida State University, and then professionally with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Saints—Winston's adaptation to Cleveland's brittle cold climate will be something new for the quarterback who still has dreams of starting on the NFL.

Winston's tenure with the Saints was marked by highs and lows, with injuries in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons hampering his ability to consistently contribute on the field. Despite these challenges, Winston's impact on the team and the New Orleans community was significant, with many noting his energy, dedication, and role as a teammate.

The move to Cleveland also somewhat reunites Winston with Deshaun Watson, the quarterback the Saints had pursued in 2022 before ultimately settling on Winston as their backup plan. Now, as teammates, they form a compelling quarterback duo for the Browns.

As Winston prepares for his next chapter in Cleveland, the Saints are expected to look for another veteran backup to compete with Jake Haener, signaling a new era for both Winston and the Saints. While Winston's experience in New Orleans may not have reached the heights many hoped for, his journey will certainly be followed and supported by the Who Dat Nation as he moves to the Browns, a team eager to welcome his talents and one-of-a-kind personality.

