LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - A new report from NapLab ranks Louisiana as the second most unfaithful state in the U.S., with over 62.5% of respondents admitting to cheating on a partner. Only Hawaii scored higher in the study, which surveyed more than 1,600 Americans about their relationship history.

While the findings may spark curiosity or controversy, they also highlight deeper social and economic issues that could be influencing relationship trends in the state.

Louisiana’s Infidelity Stats: Key Takeaways

62.5% of Louisiana respondents admitted to cheating

81.3% said they had been cheated on

96.9% said they had either cheated or been cheated on

Louisiana is tied with Rhode Island for second place, behind only Hawaii (80.6%)

These numbers far exceed the national average, where just 34.2% of respondents admitted to infidelity.

Back view of couple watching wildlife movie on television in living room Credit: Getty Images/moodboard RF loading...

Why Is Infidelity So High in Louisiana?

According to the survey analysis, several factors could explain why Louisiana ranks so high:

Economic Stress and Relationship Strain: Lower-income states tended to have higher rates of cheating. Financial insecurity is known to place additional stress on relationships, sometimes pushing individuals toward emotional or physical affairs as coping mechanisms. Cultural Norms and Secrecy: Despite its deeply rooted religious and family values, Louisiana’s culture can also foster secrecy around personal issues. In places where traditional values dominate, people may be less likely to seek help—or more prone to act out in private. Younger, More Vulnerable Demographics: The survey also found younger Americans were more likely to cheat. States with a larger population of young adults—especially those under 30—showed a noticeable spike in infidelity rates.

What This Means for Louisianans

The implications go beyond individual relationships. High infidelity rates can lead to:

Broken families and custody battles

Mental health challenges, including anxiety and depression

including anxiety and depression Erosion of trust in communities

Increased demand for counseling and relationship support services

Local leaders and nonprofits may see this data as a call to action—to provide better access to mental health care, financial planning education, and open conversations about healthy relationships.

Infidelity in Context: A Caution About the Data

It’s important to note that the NapLab study is based on self-reported responses, meaning the data may be influenced by honesty, perception, and personal definitions of cheating (emotional vs. physical). Still, the high numbers paint a striking picture of relationship struggles in Louisiana.

Final Thoughts

Louisiana’s high infidelity rate may be surprising, but it also offers a unique opportunity for growth. By addressing root causes like economic pressure and emotional disconnection, communities can help strengthen relationships and improve quality of life across the state.

If you're concerned about infidelity in your relationship or community, consider reaching out to local counseling services or exploring faith- and family-based resources in your area.