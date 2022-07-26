Ordering the Same Meal – Great on a Date but Not with Your Spouse

Food is a major topic of conversation in my life. Generally, the first conversation I have with my significant other every day is somehow related to food. The questions range from what should we have for an upcoming meal, did you enjoy the previous meal, could we get ingredients to make a certain dish, or whose turn is it to clean up after the meal has been made.

Becca Tappert via Unsplash.com Becca Tappert via Unsplash.com loading...

Those are the conversations of the old and married when it comes to food served around the house. The reason we can have those civilized talks at that time is that we know we are only going to prepare one meal. This isn't a restaurant and we signed away our rights to "have it our way" in front of a preacher and assembled guests.

So compromise before cooking is always a great idea. But what happens to that food dynamic when we choose to go out for a meal instead of cooking at home. Suddenly, variety becomes the watchword and it's less about solidarity at supper.

See if this scenario sounds familiar to you. Let's say you are at your favorite Italian place. You both love lasagna. Can you both order the lasagna? Of course not.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

One of you has to get lasagna and the other "orders something we haven't tried before". I guess the reason is to see if we can find a new favorite. However, that practice comes with a horrific downside. That downside being, you're not getting lasagna, the reason you chose the restaurant in the first place.

Another downside of not being allowed to order what you want means there is a chance that the second choice meal will be wretched or at least not as good as the lasagna. Then you're stuck eating something you don't want or if you got the lasagna, then you're stuck having to share your lasagna which is a crime.

Jack Finnigan via Unsplash.com Jack Finnigan via Unsplash.com loading...

That's the scenario for old married folks but if you're on a date with someone you're hoping to get to know better, relationship experts say choosing the same dish is actually a good thing.

The reason is this, to your date this suggests compatibility. If you like the same foods then you probably enjoy other similar activities. That's why dating experts advise those who are on a dinner date to pay close attention to what their companion orders and if they want to see that person again in a social setting they suggest choosing the same or a very similar dining option.

I can see the psychological wisdom in that. I believe you can learn an awful lot about a person by studying what they eat and how they order their food. People who like basic things and order right off the menu are generally easy to get along with.

Wiktor Karcoha via Unsplash.c om Wiktor Karcoha via Unsplash.c om loading...

Individuals who have restrictions, want to substitute items, or ask a lot of questions about the food being served will generally require more of your time in other aspects of the relationship as well. They can and often are worth the effort mind you.

Oh, and watch how they react if the "special order" arrives at the table incorrectly. That's a big red flag for relationships. Another issue that won't happen in a new relationship but always happens when people get comfortable is "I'll just have some of yours". Uh, No. And, I mean no that won't happen.

Louis Hansel via Unsplash.com Louis Hansel via Unsplash.com loading...

Women are notorious for "not being hungry" and then consuming most of a burger and all of the fries. But that usually is a function of newer romances. Once you've been married as long as I have you learn. What you learn is to not say anything at the table and pick up another burger at a drive-through on the way home.

I guess it's true, you are what you eat and in many cases, I would be something that I didn't want or only half of what I really wanted. Let that sink in. And be sure and try these incredible seasonings on everything you order.