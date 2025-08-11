FBI Warns Texas That Dangerous ‘Jugging’ Crimes Are on the Rise

Texas (KPEL-FM) - Although not necessarily a new crime, the FBI is warning Texas residents that "Jugging" is on the rise throughout The Lone Star State.

OK, so what is "Jugging" and how can you protect yourself against this crime?

Let's take a look...

What Is Jugging?

Although the name "Jugging" may not instantly conjure up feelings of danger, it can definitely a dangerous crime in some instances.

"Jugging" is when thieves watch people at banks, ATMs, or high-end stores, then follow them to another location to steal their money or valuables, usually through a car break-in or robbery.

Criminals wait outside banks, jewelry stores, or electronics shops and watch for someone who leaves with cash, a bag, or a valuable purchase.

Thieves trail the victim, often in another vehicle, until the victim stops somewhere less secure, like a grocery store, gas station, or home.

Once the victim is distracted or away from their vehicle, the thieves grab the goods, sometimes breaking into the car, or other times confronting the victim face to face.

"Jugging" has become a big enough problem in some U.S. cities, especially in Texas, that police are actively warning the public and using the term in crime bulletins.

Jugging On The Rise In Texas

The crime of "Jugging" isn't new crime, but it is on the rise in Texas.

So much so that the FBI has recently released a statement to the public warning them of the dangers.

From the FBI -

The FBI is warning about a new crime trend called jugging, which occurs when thieves watch people take money out of an ATM or bank and then rob them, usually at gunpoint. The FBI is assisting in as many as 80 cases to date in 2024.

How To Stay Safe From Jugging

There are a few things can, and should do to try and keep from becoming a victim of "Jugging".

Here are some tips from the FBI on how to stay safe -

1. Avoid flashing large amounts of cash or expensive purchases in public, especially near banks, ATMs, or high-end stores.

2. Look around and be aware of anyone who seems to be following or watching you.

3. If you regularly visit the same places, criminals can predict your movements. Mix up your routes and times when possible.

4. Lock your car doors immediately after getting in or out, and don’t leave bags or purchases visible inside.

5. If you think someone is following you, don’t go straight home. Instead, drive to a busy public place like a police station, gas station, or well-populated store.

6. Trust your instincts. If something feels off, don’t hesitate to seek help or call authorities.

Stay safe!