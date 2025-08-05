Green, Squid-Like UFO Caught on Video Over Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas - A recent post to X has some people a little creeped out, especially the people who saw it fist hand and caught it on video.

While looking through a telescope into the Dallas, Texas sky, a green, squid-like UFO can be seen in pretty great detail.

But, is it a little too much detail?

What do you think is going on here? Drone? Aliens? AI?

UFO Over Dallas, Texas Twitter Via @DramaAlert loading...

Famous UFO Sightings in Texas

Texas has a long and colorful history when it comes to UFO sightings, dating back to the late 1800s. The state is one of the most active in the U.S. for reported UFO encounters, thanks to its vast open skies, military presence, and curious Texans.

Texas has one of the earliest UFO sightings ever on record, dating back to 1897.

In 1897 in Aurora, Texas mysterious flying object allegedly crashed on a farm. Locals even claimed a small humanoid body was found and buried in the town cemetery.

READ MORE: Texas Police Warn Parents of Dangerous Door-Kicking Challenge

Texas routinely ranks in the top 5 U.S. states for UFO reports to organizations like MUFON and the National UFO Reporting Center.

Why Texas is a Hotspot for UFO Activity

Texas is home to multiple military bases, including Fort Hood and Lackland AFB, which some believe are connected to sightings.

The overall terrain throughout Texas also plays a role in sightings with wide-open spaces and low light pollution in rural areas.

Green Squid-Shaped UFO Over Dallas, Texas

Now, let's talk about this new video out of Dallas that is currently going viral.

It's definitely unlike any alleged UFO or UAP video I've ever seen.

The video is being officially called "SQUID SHAPED UFO SPOTTED OVER DALLAS, TEXAS".

The video starts with the person observing the unknown object through a telescope.

READ MORE: Help Catch the 6 Most Dangerous Fugitives in Texas

SQUID SHAPED UFO SPOTTED OVER DALLAS, TEXAS Screen Cap Via @DramaAlert loading...

It's apparently not only visible through the telescope, but the other people in the video can also see it pretty clearly in the Dallas sky.

Toward the end of the video the person filming through the telescope then points her phone to the sky where the UFO is and you get a different view.

So, what are you thinking?