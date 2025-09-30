Was a Massive UFO Really Caught on Video Over a Walmart?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Recently, a video has gone viral showing an enormous UFO slowly traveling over a Walmart.

When you watch the video, you can hear the commentary from the person allegedly videoing the otherworldly spectacle, and it's pretty entertaining.

Although this video has gone viral on social media, is it even real?

Let's take a closer look at this UFO Walmart video for some clues as to why this is real, or why it isn't.

UFO Over Walmart X Via Shawn Howren loading...

Maybe you've seen it by now, maybe you haven't yet, but there's a video that has recently gone viral showing what is allegedly a huge UFO flying over a Walmart in California.

As you watch the video, you'll hear the person who is allegedly videoing this mind blowing event pretty hilariously hooping and hollering at what he's seeing.

Louisiana Has 10 UFO Sightings So Far in 2025 and Here's Where. Read More...

All of this being said, it's a fun video to watch...but is it real?

It's certainly being shared as if it is actually real, however after a closer look and knowing what to look for, you'll see something isn't quite right.

I mean, besides a giant UFO flying over Walmart, something isn't quite right.

Walmart UFO Video X Via World News X loading...

How To Tell If A Video Is AI Generated

At first glance, AI generated videos can look very convincing, and the technology is getting better and more convincing everyday.

This can be pretty dangerous as most people don't take the time to verify if what they're seeing is actually real.

As you can see in the picture above, the words outside of the Walmart aren't actually words. That's one thing look out for to know if a video or picture you're looking at is actually real.

Louisiana Woman Videos Odd Light Over Lafayette [Watch]

Also, faces may look too smooth, overly symmetrical, or have strange artifacts.

Hands often glitch as well with extra fingers, fingers fused together, or unnatural movement.

There are also deepfake detectors like Hive Moderation, Deepware Scanner, and Intel’s FakeCatcher analyze videos for AI traces.

Below is the UFO over Walmart video that's going viral, and definitely not real.