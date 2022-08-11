In this video shot in Lafayette, you'll see what at first appears to be the moon in the distance as two women talk. Then suddenly it completely disappears.

Possible UFO Spotted In Lafayette

Lafayette YouTube channel Live And Local has a great channel filled with fantastic live music performances from around Acadiana.

Local and National bands, from all genres, are represented on the channel.

It seems like Live And Local might also represent intergalactic beings as well.

In this video, actually posted to the Live And Local channel a couple of years ago, you hear two women chatting about what seems to be work-related when one of the women notices something odd in the sky.

As soon as both of the women notice it, it completely disappears.

Did someone turn off the moon?

The video is shot facing north towards I-49, and the moon is never north.

From astronomy.stackexchange.com -

"Is the moon ever north?

Here the answer is obviously no. There are broad circumpolar regions of the Northern and Southern sky where the Moon cannot go."

So, the good news is no one turned the moon off.

OK, so then what the heck is the light seen in the sky over Lafayette that night?

The conversation between the two women is interesting. At some point during their conversation, one of the women noticed something odd in the sky and got her phone out to get it on video.

She quickly realized the light she was seeing was a bit out of the ordinary.

So, what could it have been?

We decided to get on Google Maps to take a look at the area in the daylight.

The video is taken from the parking lot of the Stirling Shopping Center in Lafayette.

The above picture is from the edge of the Stirling Shopping Center facing north in the same direction as the video.

As you can see, there are two highway lights along I-10.

Although only one is seen in the video, could it be what was caught on video that night?

Check the video below and decide for yourself!