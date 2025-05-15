Texas Ranks High on Top 10 Hot Spots for Alien Abduction List

Did you know March 20 is National Alien Abduction Day?

Because of this, online gambling casino website casino.ca has crunched the numbers and released their list of 10 U.S. States where you're most likely to be abducted by extraterrestrials from another world.

Texas has ranked uncomfortably high on this creepy alien abduction list.

Let's take a look at how they were even able to put a list like this together...

States With The Most Reported Alien Abductions

Can someone even calculate your probability of being abducted by aliens?

They can, and the method of calculating that probability actually makes decent sense.

That is of course if you're willing to consider the alien abduction information reported as being factual.

For the sake of this article, let's assume you are willing to do exactly that.

From nypost.com -

"To determine which spots have the highest likelihood of abduction, the casino pointer analyzed 149,000 UFO sighting reports from the National UFO Reporting Center (1974-2025) and cross-referenced them with current social media data.

They found that there were a total of 182,018 UFO sightings reported across America since 1974, putting the risk of getting taken by ET around 1 in 1,833 (0.0545%) — surprisingly more common than one might think."

As The New York Post points out, using the data provided by National UFO Reporting Center, the odds of UFO extraterrestrial abduction are indeed greater than you probably realize.

For example, the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year in the U.S. are about 1 in 15,000 over an average lifespan of 80 years.

Your odds of winning the Powerball are roughly 1 in 292 million.

Your odds of being attacked by a shark are roughly 1 in 11.5 million.

According to casino.ca, your odds of being abducted by extraterrestrial beings currently stands at 1 in 1,833.

In Texas, it looks like your odds are even greater.

Top 10 US States With Highest Chance Of Alien Abduction

1. California (1 UFO per 1,075 people)

2. Washington (1 per 1093)

3. Florida (1 per 1,144)

4. Oregon (1 per 1,156)

5. New York (1 per 1,301)

6. Texas (1 per 1,370)

7. Pennsylvania (1 per 1,456)

8. Arizona (1 per 1,512)

9. Colorado (1 per 1,715)

10. Nevada (1 per 1,740)

As you can see, according to casino.ca, the likelihood of being abducted by aliens jumps to 1 in 1,370 in Texas.

Keep your tinfoil hats close Texas.

Read more over at nypost.com.