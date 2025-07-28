Louisiana Has 10 UFO Sightings So Far in 2025 and Here’s Where

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - Although Louisiana isn't necessarily considered to be a hotbed is UFO activity, year after year there are consistently UFO, or UAP sightings reported the National UFO Reporting Center, or NUFORC.

So far in 2025 there are 10 officially reported UFO sightings throughout Louisiana from Bossier City to Broussard, Baton Rouge to Franklinton, and all points in between.

Let's take a closer look at what has been reported so far in 2025 and where these reports are coming from in Louisiana.

Louisiana UFO Sightings

It took a couple of months into 2025 to get our first UFO report, but since then they've been pouring in from all over Louisiana, even Acadiana.

Throughout the years, Louisiana has had some pretty notable UFO sightings.

In Shreveport in 1977 multiple witnesses reported a massive triangular object silently gliding over the city.

In the 1980s a fisherman reported seeing a silver, disk-shaped object hovered about 100 feet above the water. The incident was officially investigated but was never officially explained.

Then in 2014, an incident happened over Lafayette when residents saw strange lights hovering and darting in the night sky, sparking a flurry of social media posts.

2025 Louisiana UFO Sightings

So far in 2025, there have been 10 UFO or UAP sightings reported and investigated throughout Louisiana.

Below is where these reports have been made and what was reported via nuforc.org.

2/25/2025 - Marksville, Louisiana

Object Reported - Oval, turning white and blue.

Characteristics - Lights on object, aura or haze around object, emitted beams, changed colors.

Description -

"At first, the orb resembled a plane or something ordinary, but as it got closer, I noticed beams of light extending vertically, diagonally, horizontally, and in all directions—much like the way the Christmas Star is often depicted.

When my boyfriend shined a light at it, the object moved closer and grew larger."

3/06/2025 - Franklinton, Louisiana

Object Reported - Triangle.

Characteristics - Lights on object moving very slowly 20 ft above the treetops.

Description -

"There was a bright white light that was constantly on in the front of the craft and a blinking red light at the rear. They hovered about a minute or two moving slowly and all of a sudden went straight up in the air in an instant like it was going to speed of light and completely disappeared. It really freaked me out."

3/16/2025 - Broussard, Louisiana

(This was reported by a pilot, and aviation expert)

Object Reported - Cylinder

Characteristics - Pure white

Description -

"Pure white cylinder just above the tree line off in the distance. The main reason I spotted it was because it was very reflective with the sun shining on it, around noon."

3/22/2025 - Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Object Reported - Oval

Characteristics - Lights on object, changed colors

Description -

"I was washing dishes when I noticed bright lights flashing out the window, even though the blinds were closed. I peeked out and couldn't believe what I saw."

4/15/2025 - Westwego, Louisiana

Object Reported - Disk

Characteristics - Lights on object, Aura or haze around object, Left a trail, Changed Color, Made a sound.

Description -

"There was a floating glowing cream colored orb that was bigger than a planet. When it slowly started moving there was yellow streak."

4/28/2025 - Bossier City, Louisiana

Object Reported - Circle

Characteristics - Aircraft nearby, Possible abduction, Missing Time, Marks found on body afterwards, Animals reacted.

Description -

"Circular saucer, followed 2 of them. Human like had dark brown hair, big, round eyes small slant."

5/5/2025 - Houma, Louisiana

Object Reported - Teardrop shaped object.

Characteristics - Lights on object, Aircraft nearby.

Description -

"Me and my coworker are ground traffic controllers for a local heliport. I grabbed my binoculars and what I saw was not a balloon. I had a perfectly crystal clear view of an angular (sharp edged), tear drop shaped flying object. The size was close to, or slightly larger to an AW139 helicopter.

I have 12 years experience working around helicopters and airplanes and this was not a helicopter or any other flying object I’ve seen in my experience here."

5/13/2025 - Gray, Louisiana

Object Reported - Translucent cross.

Characteristics - Aura or haze around object.

Description -

"I originally thought it was a drone because it was shaped like a cross or starfish. I did not see any propellers or blades like I would imagine on a drone. It was spinning counter clockwise as it traveled in a straight line forward. It looked solid, but also almost translucent."

5/27/2025 - Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Object Reported - Cigar shaped object, about the size of a couch.

Characteristics - Animals in the area reacted to the object.

Description -

"Me and my freinds were just outside and this pill/cigar [had no wings] looking object past by faster than a fighter jet it had no sound at all it was very weird so I asked if my friends saw it and they all said yes."

6/28/2025 - Alden Bridge, Louisiana

Object Reported - Formation of lights, possibly one large disc shaped object.

Characteristics - Did not move, lights disappeared 1 by 1.

Description -

"I saw 8 or 9 lights on a curve shape.. like it could have been the edge of a disk with lights. I had the impression it was a disk shape by the curve however its possible it was many different craft lined up on a curve."