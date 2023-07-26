WASHINGTON D.C. (KPEL News) - A government whistleblower told a U.S. House committee on Wednesday that the government has collected "non-human" biological remains at suspected UFO crash sites.

Former US Intelligence Agent David Grusch told the committee that we are not alone in the universe when he explained to the House committee that investigations into crash sites have led to agents recovering "non-human biological pilots," though he said he could not go into further detail.

"Biologics came with some of these discoveries," Grusch told Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina. "Non-human," he added when she asked for clarification. "And that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program I talked to, that are currently still on the program."

Grusch's testimony was certainly interesting, though at several points he did say that he could not disclose a lot of the information the Congressmen were requesting because of clearance concerns.

However, he asserts that we've known about non-human intelligence since the 1930s and that he's provided intelligence on crash retrieval programs to the office of the inspector general.

Naturally, there is still a healthy dose of skepticism where aliens are concerned, but that hasn't stopped the imagination of millions of Americans over the years. From cute and friendly to towering, scary would-be conquerors, extraterrestrial life has always been a fascination of people the world over.

Commander David Fravor, a retired commander in the U.S. Navy, also testified before the committee on Wednesday.

He mentioned objects that had been observed but moved in ways no U.S. craft had any known capabilities for.

"It was far superior to anything we had [in 2004], have today, or are looking to develop in the next 10 years," he told the committee.