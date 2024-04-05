Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Whether you are a celestial geek or not, the majority of Louisiana residents are excited about the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. Announcements, guideline, and warnings abound across the internet, especially the ones stressing the importance about viewing the phenomenon safely to avoid damaging your eyes.

Residents of Lafayette and the surrounding areas have a unique opportunity to not only view it safely, but also an opportunity to see Jupiter. The UL Lafayette Science Museum and Planetarium and the Lafayette Public Library are hosting a viewing event where people can use fancy equipment to see the moon move between the Earth and the sun.

The event begin when the eclipse starts at 12:26, and you may want to get there early to snag your perfect viewing spot and check out the equipment that will be available during the celestial event. The museum is making telescopes to see deep into the solar system, solar eclipse viewers, and eclipse glasses they will distribute if you'd like to watch outside the museum near the corner of Congress and Polk Streets in downtown Lafayette.

The eclipse will reach its maximum at 1:46 and end at 3:06.

Louisiana is not in the path of totality, but we aren't far off, so everyone in the state will experience some degree of darkening. Here's what to expect in each area of the state according to timeanddate.com:

Shreveport - 98.14%

Alexandria - 91.63%

Lafayette - 87.25%

Baton Rouge - 85.87%

Gonzales - 84.61%

eclipse view map Courtesy NASA loading...

Make sure you use the telescope at the Lafayette Science Museum to look for Jupiter! NASA explains:

During the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, sharp-eyed observers might spot some planets in the darkened sky near the eclipsed Sun. Jupiter and Venus, on opposite sides of the Sun, will be the brightest and easiest to spot.

If the eclipse of October 2023 impressed you, the Lafayette Science Museum and other experts across the state say this will be even more awesome.

The Lafayette Science Museum is located at 433 Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette.

Sun's Out, Shades On: A Look Back at Eclipses Through the Ages The United States is set to witness a historic total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Before you put on your safety glasses to look up, let's look back at the eclipses of the past. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy