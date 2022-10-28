Meth Bust in Kaplan Leads to Two Arrests

KAPLAN, La. (KPEL News) - Vermilion Parish officials have made two arrests involving methamphetamines in Kaplan following an investigation into suspected drug activity in the area.

Joshua Leblanc of Rayne was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Claire Davis of Kaplan was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

attachment-vermilion parish kaplan meth bust Credit: Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Narcotics Task Force agents were investigating the activity on Monday, October 24, when they received "substantial information" leading to the search of a residence at 154 Richlieu Circle in Kaplan, according to a release from Sheriff Mike Couvillion.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

The sheriff's office reminds citizens to call in regards to illegal drug activities to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 337-740-4501 or e-mail the Task Force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net. Your e-mail will be held in the “strictest of confidence” and replied to in a very timely manner.

More information on reporting drug activities can be seen on our Web Site at www.vpso.net. Click on Narcotics and fill out the TURN IN A PUSHER information.

Fighting Fentanyl: Huge Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022 The fight against fentanyl is a daunting one as the highly potent drug continues to take lives every day across the country. From Lafayette to the surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have their hands full as they fight to get fentanyl off their respective streets.

Let's take a look back at headline-catching cases involving fentanyl in 2022.