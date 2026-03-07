A major crash involving an 18-wheeler hauling multiple vehicles forced the closure of the Calcasieu River Bridge on Interstate 10 late Friday night, disrupting a key route for Southwest Louisiana travel while crews assess the extent of the damage.

According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, officers were first alerted to the crash around 10:51 p.m. The incident involved two vehicles on the bridge, including a car hauler carrying several vehicles.

Mike Soileau via Westlake Police Department Mike Soileau via Westlake Police Department loading...

Authorities say the crash caused the truck to overturn, sending several vehicles tumbling and scattering debris across the bridge.

Diesel Spill And Fire Complicate Scene

Officials say diesel fuel began leaking from the overturned 18-wheeler and eventually caught fire. Emergency crews quickly responded to contain the situation, and the fire has since been extinguished.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality was notified and responded due to the fuel spill.

Mike Soileau via Westlake Police Department Mike Soileau via Westlake Police Department loading...

One person involved in the crash was transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition has not yet been released.

Mike Soileau via Westlake Police Department Mike Soileau via Westlake Police Department loading...

Bridge Suffers Severe Damage

While the crash created a chaotic scene, police confirmed that no vehicles fell from the bridge despite debris flying off the structure.

Mike Soileau via Westlake Police Department Mike Soileau via Westlake Police Department loading...

However, authorities say the impact left the bridge severely damaged, forcing officials to close the span until the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development can conduct a full inspection.

Mike Soileau via Westlake Police Department Mike Soileau via Westlake Police Department loading...

Westlake police are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Get our free mobile app

Lake Charles police have been diverting westbound traffic before the bridge, while Louisiana State Police closed I-10 eastbound at the I-210 interchange near Westlake.

When The Bridge Could Reopen

Officials say the bridge will remain closed until inspectors determine it is safe for travel.

Early estimates suggest the roadway could reopen sometime before noon (March 7), though that timeline depends on the inspection results.

Authorities say updates will be provided as more information becomes available through the weekend.

Mike Soileau via Westlake Police Department Mike Soileau via Westlake Police Department loading...