U.S. Customs Seizes Thousands Of Fake Eyelashes At New Orleans Airport – Social Media Reacts

According to reports, thousands of fake eyelashes were seized by U.S. Customs at the New Orleans International Airport. As this presents the potential for a possible eyelash-shortage in the Big Easy, many on social media had things to say about the news.

See the report from WAFB Channel 9

According to the above report, thousands of packages containing fake eyelashes were seized by U.S. Customs at the New Orleans International Airport. The reasoning for the seizure of the eyelashes is that the packaging violated FDA regulations.

The report says that since this was a particularly large shipment and that fake eyelashes are considered cosmetic products, manufacturers are required to label the packaging properly.

Those on social media certainly got a kick out of the fake eyelashes being taken in by U.S. Customs.

You really can't be too upset with safety being a top priority here, as the FDA takes extra precautions with any items that go in or around someone's eyes. It is just hilarious to think that with all of the shortages going on already, those in the New Orleans area may experience somewhat of an eyelash shortage.

So if your lash-person in the Big Easy can't take care of you for a couple weeks, don't blame them.